Naomi Osaka’s New KINLÒ “Glow Outside” Campaign Features NCAA Athletes

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka’s sun care brand, KINLÒ, has exciting news. In conjunction with the skin protection line, the 24-year-old has signed five college athletes to endorsement deals for the melanin-focus company’s latest campaign, “Glow Outside.” Osaka aims to educate communities of color about the importance of year-round SPF use for melanin-rich skin through the campaign.

In a press release obtained by VIBE, KINLÒ is partnering with five NCAA athletes across a variety of sports who embody the sun care brand’s values of empowering their communities, celebrating and embracing diversity, and striving to create a broader positive cultural impact. Osaka has chosen college athletes Deja Kelly (University of North Carolina Basketball), Reilyn Turner (UCLA Women’s Soccer), Robert Dillingham (University of Kentucky Basketball), Xolani Hodel (Stanford University Beach Volleyball) and Ziyah Leigh (University of Michigan Track & Field).

In their roles as campaign ambassadors, the student-athletes will demonstrate and educate others on how KINLÒ products can and should be used to protect melanated skin against sun damage. Products featured in the campaign include KINLÒ’s Golden Rays Sunscreen, Always Golden Daily Moisturizer, Always Golden Body Lotion, Hydrating Golden Mist, and UV Detection Stickers.

“I’m so excited to partner with these amazing student-athletes to help spread awareness for our Glow Outside campaign,” says Osaka. “As young, influential voices in the space, they are the perfect fit to help champion such an important initiative and as a brand, we couldn’t be prouder to empower and support NCAA athletes.”

The KINLÒ brand’s popularity has expanded its product distribution to retail giants like Walmart. The skin protection line can now be found in over 2,500 stores across the country.

Formulated in partnership with Dr. Naana Boakye, Dermatology Director for KINLÒ, Osaka, aims to raise awareness among people of color on skin cancer, sun damage prevention, and the mortality rate of skin cancer cases within the Black community. Boakye plans to amplify the conversation on accessible sun care products for melanated skin tones.

Customers can support the campaign on its Instagram page @kinloskin and purchase products on KINLÒ.com.