Pharrell’s Humanrace Aims To Protect All Skin Against UV Rays With New Suncare Products

Pharrell Williams made waves with his Humanrace beauty line in 2020. Now, the businessman has expanded his young beauty line with new sunscreen products.

Humanrace, the global beauty line founded by the artist, musician and philanthropist, announced its plans to expand into sunscreen and UV protection with its new line, Suncare. Its sunscreen lotions—the Ozone Face Protection Daily Moisturizer and the Ozone Body Protection Cream—are created with mineral-based formulations, boast SPF 30, and are broad spectrum to help protect the skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays.

Ozone Face Protection Daily Moisturizer, courtesy of Humanrace Suncare Humanrace Suncare

The Ozone Face Protection Daily Moisturizer also provides Blue Light Protection, protecting the skin from the damaging effects screen lights can have on the skin.

Suncare is looking to continue its human-first approach with gentle products that allow every skin tone to feel protected and seen when using the beauty line.

“Our Earth’s Ozone layer naturally protects us from harmful UV radiation from the sun,” says Humanrace and Suncare Founder Pharrell Williams. “But we still need to protect ourselves daily from the UV rays that get through. We believe there is room under the sun for everyone, and we all need to be wearing sunscreen daily.”

Ozone Body Protection Cream Broad Spectrum Sunscreen, courtesy of Humanrace Suncare Humanrace Suncare

Humanrace’s primary purpose with Suncare is to protect people from UV rays with naturally safe products and address the misconceptions about sunscreen. Specifically, the notion that Black and brown people don’t need sunscreen.

“The biggest misconception is that deeper skin tones don’t need sunscreen, but no matter what color your skin is, all skin tones need a daily sunscreen, rain or shine,” expressed Dr. Elena Jones, MD, Pharrell’s Dermatologist of over 20 years. “I have patients every day asking what they should be doing to care for their skin; the easiest thing to do is start wearing sunscreen daily.”

Humanrace Suncare is now available to purchase in the US and the EU. Pharrell’s beauty line has plans to expand to other global countries at an unspecified future date and is available on its official website and through selected retailers.