Quinta Brunson Tapped As Olay Brand Ambassador

According to PEOPLE, Quinta Brunson has become the ambassador for beauty brand Olay, the first beauty partnership for the thriving actress. The news was announced on Monday (August 1), as the actress graced her first campaign for the brand’s newly released Retinol 24 + Peptide Night collection.

Brunson had been a fan of the brand since she was a little girl. She expressed to PEOPLE that becoming an Olay ambassador is a dream come true, as she looks to challenge unhealthy beauty standards.

“It is an honor to be the new face of such an iconic brand. When I was growing up, society pushed a beauty standard that was unattainable,” Brunson said. “Brands told me I needed to change everything about myself to be beautiful. It’s exciting to be a part of the latest Olay campaign and to help change that narrative.”

Stephanie Headley, Procter & Gamble’s senior vice president of Olay and North America Skincare, also spoke about the deal with Brunson, adding that they chose her because of that willingness to challenge standards.

“Quinta’s fearless confidence is unmatched, and she represents the ‘Fearless to Face Anything’ confidence we want for all women,” Headley says. “When the standard of her own beauty was being molded by society, she decided it was time to share her unique point of view.”

Not only did Brunson’s unique point-of-view lead to a partnership with Olay, it also led to her TV show Abbott Elementary getting nominated for seven Emmys. Quinta Brunson made history by becoming the first Black woman to earn three Emmy noms in any comedy category.

This fall, Brunson will appear as a young Oprah Winfrey in the upcoming Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, starring alongside Daniel Radcliffe, who plays Weird Al.

Watch Quinta Brunson’s newest Olay campaign above.