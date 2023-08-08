Raven-Symoné Recalls Having Lipo, 2 Breast Reductions Before Turning 18

Raven-Symoné, 37, has revealed that she underwent two breast reductions and liposuction before she turned 18.

On the podcast she co-hosts with her wife, Miranda Maday, the Raven’s Home star admitted that the cosmetic surgeries were encouraged by her father, Christopher Pearman, because she was being criticized for her weight.

“My dad suggested strongly that I should get my breasts reduced. He was like, ‘So you don’t feel bad, is there anything that you want?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, if I get lipo, will people stop calling me fat?,’” Symoné reflected on the August 7 episode of The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda.

She continued, “So I got a twofer. It was just a mess, just being that young and the pain of it all.” However, after the first breast reduction, the Cheetah Girls star suffered a seizure.

Karen Steyr/©Disney Channel/courtesy Everett Collection

Symoné recalled, “I remember waking up and seeing everything… and then I just started to have this dry mouth and couldn’t breathe and went back under.” Admittedly, she doesn’t remember much because she was “disassociating” from reality, but did share that not being aware of what caused the seizure raddled her. Still, this didn’t deter her from undergoing a second breast reduction.

Considering her breasts didn’t grow back to be “that big of a size,” the Cosby Show alum doesn’t know if she regrets the decision.

When it comes to her body now, she credits Maday for helping her “kick sugar,” which resulted in a 40-pound weight loss.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“I say ‘kick sugar’ because it is an addictive drug and I was addicted to it in wheat form, in regular form. And it’s out of my system,” said Symoné on The View in March 2022.

She added, “I want to be here for her as long as I can. I found out some numbers at the doctor that were not pleasant for someone in my age bracket—or any age bracket, to be honest with you… She doesn’t want to take me to an early grave, and I want to make sure I am there for her in the best health possible.”