Rihanna Expands Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin To Africa

Rihanna is taking over the world with her beauty empire, one region at a time. The business mogul took to social media on Tuesday (May 10) with news that Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin are coming to Africa.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment!” she wrote in a tweet, captioning a quartet of photos. “@fentybeauty & @fentyskin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!! Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe…we comin at ya May 27th and that’s just the beginning!!!”

Adding to the excitement, the official Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin Instagram accounts shared a joint post, writing: “The wait is finally OVA!!! AFRICA – we pullin up! Who ready?! We’ve been workin hard to make this happen! We’ll be available in Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Namibia, Botswana, Ghana, Zambia, and Zimbabwe local retailers starting MAY 27!”

Fenty Beauty launched in 2017 as a groundbreaking, industy-disrupting beauty brand with its inclusive range of products for all skin tones. It’s sold in domestic and international Sephora locations including Canada, Mexico, France, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, Singapore, and the Middle East, and ships to more than 150 countries.

Rihanna is currently awaiting to give birth to her first child with partner, A$AP Rocky and is reportedly working on new music.