Saweetie And Cher Star In New MAC Cosmetics Campaign

Saweetie and Cher combine their star power in a new campaign for MAC Cosmetics. The collaborative ad features the two musicians putting the makeup brand to the test and challenging consumers to do the same.

Aptly titled, “Challenge Accepted,” the 30-second clip features Saweetie asking Cher, “So how did you do it?” after a montage of the veteran artist taking the stage plays.

“I’m like this lipstick. When I’m on, I’m on,” the “Believe” singer responds as she holds up a pink MAC lipstick tube.

The advert continues by showcasing a woman putting on MAC lipstick while skydiving, another flaunting bright red lipstick while underwater, and more. Saweetie then accepts Cher’s challenge and the two take the stage in sparkly, sheer performancewear.

Saweetie was revealed as the MAC Cosmetics global brand ambassador back in September.

“The MAC collaboration is a dream come true,” said the 28-year-old rapper in a statement exclusively to VIBE. “Through the collection, I want every girl, with every complexion, and every background and every unique feature to be able to tap into her pretty girl aura because beauty comes in so many different ways but it always begins from the inside.”

Ahead of the release of her debut album, Pretty Bi**h Music, the “Tap In” rapper is up for her first Grammy award, nabbing a nomination in the Best New Artist category for the upcoming 2022 ceremony. Although her icy fanbase has a little longer to wait for the album, Saweetie recently announced her project Icy Season is slated for release this month.

Watch Saweetie and Cher star in MAC’s “Challenge Accepted” campaign below.