Vanessa Williams Rejects The Idea Of Plastic Surgery, For Now: “No, No, Not Yet”

Vanessa Williams has no plans of going under the knife for cosmetic surgery, at least not for a while.

During a Q&A with Page Six Style at the Broadway opening of The Cottage, the Soul Food actress, 60, shared that plastic surgery isn’t an option for her at the moment.

“No, no, no, no, no, not yet,” she shared before adding she doesn’t “do fillers” either, though she has confessed to receiving “good Botox” in the past, telling The Post last year, “I don’t want to look like somebody else.”

While actual surgery would be the “very last thing” she’d try, she’s admittedly open to experimenting with other non-invasive treatment options.

“The technology now for lifting, sculpting, tightening, is incredible. And there’s a machine for anything,” she explained. “I just got it, a microcurrent thing for your neck, it was called Forma and it’s like a total package facial.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 16: Actress and singer Venessa Williams attends the 2023 Foreseeable Future Foundation Gala at Tribeca 360 on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Williams’ God-given beauty is primarily maintained, however, through a healthy lifestyle, the “Save The Best For Last” singer kicking things up a notch after turning 60 in March.

“It was like my goal. I turned 60 in March and I’m like, ‘Damn it. I’m going to get in shape. I’m going to eat right. I’m going to work my a** off.’ I kickbox every other day, I weight-lift every other day beside that. And I’m just loving life.”

The singer, stage, and screen star is also staying busy professionally, as she’s signed on to executive produce A Wonderful World, a biopic and musical centered on the life of jazz great Louis Armstrong.