Whitney Houston’s Estate Unveils New Fragrance In Her Honor

In the decade since Whitney Houston’s passing, the singer’s estate has done a lot to keep her legacy alive. Her official estate-approved biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, will premiere in theaters this December and it was announced earlier this week that her signature fragrance is now available for purchase.

The fragrance named after the “I Have Nothing” singer is a combination of her most cherished scents with notes of “fruity sparkling florals with the warm and woody dry down in this tall, elegant bottle.”

Pat Houston, the estate’s executor, explained to ESSENCE, “She was definitely a champion for aromatherapy, fragrances and her skin feeling soft. That was her.”

The 49-year-old continued, “I’ve always known that she wanted to do fragrances. It was such a passion for both of us and we were so close to [the fragrance] project that I just didn’t have the energy or even think pursuing it because she was such a part of it [at the time of her passing]. But once we partnered with Primary Wave, we decided to build her brand beyond her music, which is something that she wanted to do. So with Scent Beauty along with their perfumer Firmenich, we created a fragrance that was close to all of the notes that Whitney loved.”

The perfume is available for purchase through the Home Shopping Network, and will be on Scent Beauty’s site and in Perfumania next month. Additionally, an exclusive holiday gift set is set to launch at Walmart in early November, ahead of the biopic’s holiday debut.

