2 Chainz And True Religion To Launch Limited-Edition Collection As Part Of ‘T.R.U. Realigion’ 10th Anniversary Tour

2 Chainz and True Religion have announced an official partnership to release a limited capsule collection. In celebration of the Atlanta rapper’s anniversary tour for the 10th anniversary of the mixtape T.R.U. Realigion, the two entities have worked together to issue a special set of merch with 2 Chainz branding inspired by the classic apparel and accessories company.

According to a press release, the collection will include T.R.U. REALigion branded denim jackets, hoodies, short-sleeve tees, long-sleeve tees, and accessories, such as hats and bandanas, and will range in price from $20-$200. A waitlist for early access to the collection on Wednesday (Nov. 10) and those who sign up will have the ability to purchase on Nov. 16, one day before the pieces are available to the public.

True Religion/Def Jam

“I’ve been trying to do this for a long time,” 2 Chainz shared in an interview with HYPEBEAST. “I’m very grateful, and very thankful.”

When he released the mixtape T.R.U. Realigion in November 2011, the “I’m Different” rapper wore a complete True Religion outfit on the cover and the title was stylized in the True Religion branded font. The project became the rapper’s mainstream breakthrough as a solo artist, following his stage name from Tity Boi. The project featured guest appearances from Meek Mill, Jeezy, T.I., Big Sean, Jadakiss, Raekwon, and more.

Last week (Nov. 5), he reissued the mixtape, mastered for streaming services, and added two new songs, one with Wiz Khalifa and one with Big Sean, who was also featured on the original version. The tour was announced by 2 Chainz back in October.

The capsule collection pieces can be purchased online at truereligion.com, at each tour location and in select UK retailers. View tour dates and check out a new addition to the classic mixtape “Wreck” featuring Big Sean below: