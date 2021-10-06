Skip to main content
The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards: Best Red Carpet Looks

At this year's affair, some added a new highlight to their red carpet-style resume.

The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards returned in person after 2020’s virtual event and celebrities showcased their most unique style. Fashion has been integral to hip-hop since the beginning and as a celebration of the culture, the artists certainly dressed the part.

Filmed on Oct. 1 in Atlanta, celebrities flocked to the southern capital to recognize hip-hop’s leading stars at The Cobb Energy Centre. Hosted by 85 South, the comedy collective that consists of Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean, the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards aired on Tuesday night (Oct. 5).

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B took home the most awards, although neither of the ladies was in attendance. All three of their awards were shared for “WAP,” which won Song of the Year, Best Hip Hop Video, and Best Collaboration. Tyler, The Creator took home two of the night’s biggest honors with Album Of The Year and the inaugural Rock the Bells Cultural Influence Award presented by LL Cool J.

Artists including Latto, BIA, Doechii, Isaiah Rashad, and the night’s “I Am Hip Hop” honoree Nelly took to the stage. Grip, D Smoke, Smino, Tierra Whack, Rico Nasty, Sleepy Hallow, Erica Banks, Fivio Foreign, Toosii, Lakeyah, Kidd Kenn, and Symba all faced off in the anticipated rap cyphers.

Overall, the evening provided a platform for fans and artists to engage with a wide range of talent and subcultures present in hip-hop of the past, present, and future. At this year’s affair, some added a new highlight to their red carpet-style resume. View VIBE’s favorite looks from the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards below:

LaKeyah Gold Gown 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards
Lakeyah. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
Gunna 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards
Gunna. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
DreamDoll
DreamDoll. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
Baby Keem 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards
Baby Keem. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
Remy Ma
Remy Ma. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
LaNell Grant, Tobe Nwigwe and Martika Ivory Rogers
L–R: LaNell Grant, Tobe Nwigwe, and Martika Ivory Rogers. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
Young Thug Wearing Sweater Metallic Pants
Young Thug. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
Ari Fletcher Wearing All Black 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards
Ari Fletcher. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
Latto 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards
Latto. Marcus Ingram/Getty Images
Tara Hall Sequin Gown 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards
Tara Hall. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
Kal Banx 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards
Kal Banx. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
