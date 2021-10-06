The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards: Best Red Carpet Looks

The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards returned in person after 2020’s virtual event and celebrities showcased their most unique style. Fashion has been integral to hip-hop since the beginning and as a celebration of the culture, the artists certainly dressed the part.

Filmed on Oct. 1 in Atlanta, celebrities flocked to the southern capital to recognize hip-hop’s leading stars at The Cobb Energy Centre. Hosted by 85 South, the comedy collective that consists of Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean, the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards aired on Tuesday night (Oct. 5).

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B took home the most awards, although neither of the ladies was in attendance. All three of their awards were shared for “WAP,” which won Song of the Year, Best Hip Hop Video, and Best Collaboration. Tyler, The Creator took home two of the night’s biggest honors with Album Of The Year and the inaugural Rock the Bells Cultural Influence Award presented by LL Cool J.

Artists including Latto, BIA, Doechii, Isaiah Rashad, and the night’s “I Am Hip Hop” honoree Nelly took to the stage. Grip, D Smoke, Smino, Tierra Whack, Rico Nasty, Sleepy Hallow, Erica Banks, Fivio Foreign, Toosii, Lakeyah, Kidd Kenn, and Symba all faced off in the anticipated rap cyphers.

Overall, the evening provided a platform for fans and artists to engage with a wide range of talent and subcultures present in hip-hop of the past, present, and future. At this year’s affair, some added a new highlight to their red carpet-style resume. View VIBE’s favorite looks from the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards below:

