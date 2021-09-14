The Return Of The 2021 Met Gala: See Our Favorite Red Carpet Fashions

Celebrities flocked to the red carpet in New York City on Monday (Sept. 13) for the return of the annual 2021 Met Gala in their most fashion-forward, creative, and jaw-dropping ensembles. After the coronavirus pandemic pushed back the affair two years in a row, the stars came to serve. Today’s trendiest—and vaccinated—actors, musicians, and more showed up and showed out, paying tribute to American history, culture, and style at this year’s affair.
The stars gave their best interpretations of this year’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” resulting in an array of gorgeous gowns, fitted tuxedos, and everything in between and, of course, beyond. They embodied Old-Hollywood glam, country-chic, emo beauty and more at the annual fundraiser. Many celebs opted for metallics, sequins, and dark-toned outfits while others hit the red carpet in outrageous looks only fitting for the Met Ball.
From coordinated and cute couples to Black girl magic to dapper dons, the culture was on full display as some of our favorite rappers, singers, actors, and athletes pulled up in high-fashion ensembles worthy of a double-take.
View some of the best and most show-stopping looks below: