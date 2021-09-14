Skip to main content
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

The Return Of The 2021 Met Gala: See Our Favorite Red Carpet Fashions

This year's theme paid tribute to American style and our favorite actors, musicians, and more represented the culture to the fullest.

By 
DeMicia Inman, Siobhan Dixon
Rihanna A$AP Rocky 2021 Met Gala
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Celebrities flocked to the red carpet in New York City on Monday (Sept. 13) for the return of the annual 2021 Met Gala in their most fashion-forward, creative, and jaw-dropping ensembles. After the coronavirus pandemic pushed back the affair two years in a row, the stars came to serve. Today’s trendiest—and vaccinated—actors, musicians, and more showed up and showed out, paying tribute to American history, culture, and style at this year’s affair.

The stars gave their best interpretations of this year’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” resulting in an array of gorgeous gowns, fitted tuxedos, and everything in between and, of course, beyond. They embodied Old-Hollywood glam, country-chic, emo beauty and more at the annual fundraiser. Many celebs opted for metallics, sequins, and dark-toned outfits while others hit the red carpet in outrageous looks only fitting for the Met Ball.

From coordinated and cute couples to Black girl magic to dapper dons, the culture was on full display as some of our favorite rappers, singers, actors, and athletes pulled up in high-fashion ensembles worthy of a double-take.

View some of the best and most show-stopping looks below:

Halle Bailey Met Gala
Halle Bailey in Rodarte. Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Lil Baby 2021 Met Gala
Lil Baby in Coach. Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue
LaQuan Smith 2021 Met Gala
LaQuan Smith in Tom Ford. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Ciara Green Sequin Gown 2021 Met Gala
Ciara in Dundas. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Steph And Ayesha Curry 2021 Met Gala
Steph and Ayesha Curry in Versace. Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Iman Gold Ensemble 2021 Met Gala
Iman in Harris Reed. Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jeremy O. Harris 2021 Met Gala
Jeremy O. Harris in Tommy Hilfiger. Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Yara Shahidi in Christian Dior.
Yara Shahidi in Christian Dior. Taylor Hill/WireImage
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend The 2021 Met Gala
Alicia Keys custom AZ Factory and Swizz Beatz in Dior Men. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kerby Jean-Raymond Red Suit 2021 Met Gala
Kerby Jean-Raymond in Pyer Moss. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Mary J. Blige in Dundas.
Mary J. Blige in Dundas. Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Leon Bridges Western Inspired Outfit 2021 Met Gala
Leon Bridges in Bode. Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Zoe Kravitz in Yves Saint Laurent.
Zoe Kravitz in Yves Saint Laurent. Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Rihanna Black Outfit 2021 Met Gala
Rihanna in Balenciaga. Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Russell Westbrook Navy Blue Suit 2021 Met Gala
Russell Westbrook In Ralph Lauren. Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion attends The 2021 Met Gala
Megan Thee Stallion in Stuart Weitzman. Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Venus Williams Red Gown 2021 Met Gala
Venus Williams in Prabal Gurung. Theo Wargo/Getty Images
2021 Met Gala Red Carpet: Our
Kid Cudi in Givenchy and Louis Vuitton. Taylor Hill/WireImage
Normani Neon Gown 2021 Met Gala
Normani in Valentino. Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Ashton Sanders in Thom Browne.
Ashton Sanders in Thom Browne. Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Allyson Felix White Gown 2021 Met Gala
Allyson Felix in Fendi Couture. Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Amanda Gorman in Vera Wang.
Amanda Gorman in Vera Wang. Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Alton Mason White Suit 2021 Met Gala
Alton Mason in Theophilio. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Tessa Thompson 2021 Met Gala
Tessa Thompson in Iris van Herpen. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Saweetie Met Gala
Saweetie in Christian Cowan. Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams
Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams in Chanel. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Winnie Harlow in Iris van Herpen.
Winnie Harlow in Iris van Herpen. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Shai Alexander Pink Suit 2021 Met Gala
Shai Alexander in Tom Ford. Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Precious Lee Metallic Outfit 2021 Met Gala
Precious Lee in Area. Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Keke Palmer 2021 Met Gala
Keke Palmer in Sergio Hudson. Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Laura Harrier in Altuzarra.
Laura Harrier in Altuzarra. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka in Louis Vuitton. Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Lil Nas X Gold Outfit Met Gala
Lil Nas X in Versace. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Lil Nas X Met Gala
Lil Nas X in Versace. Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Lil Nas X 2021 Met Gala
Lil Nas X in Versace. Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Vibe Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad