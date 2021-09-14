The Return Of The 2021 Met Gala: See Our Favorite Red Carpet Fashions

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City.

Celebrities flocked to the red carpet in New York City on Monday (Sept. 13) for the return of the annual 2021 Met Gala in their most fashion-forward, creative, and jaw-dropping ensembles. After the coronavirus pandemic pushed back the affair two years in a row, the stars came to serve. Today’s trendiest—and vaccinated—actors, musicians, and more showed up and showed out, paying tribute to American history, culture, and style at this year’s affair.

The stars gave their best interpretations of this year’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” resulting in an array of gorgeous gowns, fitted tuxedos, and everything in between and, of course, beyond. They embodied Old-Hollywood glam, country-chic, emo beauty and more at the annual fundraiser. Many celebs opted for metallics, sequins, and dark-toned outfits while others hit the red carpet in outrageous looks only fitting for the Met Ball.

From coordinated and cute couples to Black girl magic to dapper dons, the culture was on full display as some of our favorite rappers, singers, actors, and athletes pulled up in high-fashion ensembles worthy of a double-take.

View some of the best and most show-stopping looks below:

Halle Bailey in Rodarte. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Lil Baby in Coach. Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue

LaQuan Smith in Tom Ford. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ciara in Dundas. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Steph and Ayesha Curry in Versace. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Iman in Harris Reed. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi in Christian Dior. Taylor Hill/WireImage

Alicia Keys custom AZ Factory and Swizz Beatz in Dior Men. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kerby Jean-Raymond in Pyer Moss. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Mary J. Blige in Dundas. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Leon Bridges in Bode. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Zoe Kravitz in Yves Saint Laurent. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Rihanna in Balenciaga. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Russell Westbrook In Ralph Lauren. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion in Stuart Weitzman. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Venus Williams in Prabal Gurung. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Kid Cudi in Givenchy and Louis Vuitton. Taylor Hill/WireImage

Normani in Valentino. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ashton Sanders in Thom Browne. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Allyson Felix in Fendi Couture. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Amanda Gorman in Vera Wang. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Alton Mason in Theophilio. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Tessa Thompson in Iris van Herpen. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Saweetie in Christian Cowan. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Winnie Harlow in Iris van Herpen. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Shai Alexander in Tom Ford. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Precious Lee in Area. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Keke Palmer in Sergio Hudson. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Laura Harrier in Altuzarra. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Naomi Osaka in Louis Vuitton. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Lil Nas X in Versace. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

