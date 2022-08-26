Aaliyah’s Fashion Sense Commemorated With Shoe Palace Collection

Beloved R&B singer Aaliyah’s legacy continues to live on through Shoe Palace’s newly launched clothing collection.

In the 20-piece capsule, the Princess of R&B’s trademark and iconic images can be seen on shorts, t-shirts, pants, and jackets. The Shoe Palace’s design team also made sure to include Aaliyah’s ’90s fashion sense in the collection as well – including her signature “tomboy” style with oversized tops and bottoms. The Items from the collection have various price points, ranging from $30 to $50.

In a press release obtained by RollingStone, the Shoe Palace x Aaliyah capsule is exclusive to the store and won’t be available anywhere else. Along with Aaliyah’s legacy and “her love of menswear,” the apparel company’s designers stated they were inspired by “the legendary fashion designers of the Nineties.“

“When considering Aaliyah’s track record, it’s befitting that her name means ‘The highest, most exalted one, the best,’” the design team stated. “Her unparalleled style made her an obvious choice for a Shoe Palace collaboration.”

The late singer, who sadly died in a 2001 plane crash, will be commemorated through new music collectibles, too. The Ultimate Aaliyah box set is being re-released in September with the singer’s greatest hits and soundtrack recordings spread over three discs. The box set is also available for pre-order. Aaliyah’s critically-acclaimed self-titled album will also be available in vinyl form this December.

Check out images from the Show Palace x Aaliyah collaboration below and see the full collection on ShoePalace.com.