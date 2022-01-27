Alicia Keys To Launch “Within You,” A Limited Collaboration With Activewear BrandAthleta

Alicia Keys has announced the emergence of a “holistic partnership” with activewear brand, Athleta, entitled “Within You.” The collection is set to launch on International Woman’s Day (March 8). The goal of the alignment is to boost recognition and access to women’s well-being through collaborative products, grants, and distinct communal content.

In a statement, Keys shared, “I was drawn to Athleta because we both want to encourage women to discover, accept and OWN their power. We’re all about the uniqueness of women, body positivity, and creating a lifestyle that showcases our immeasurable power within. It’s time to thrive—not just to survive—and my hope is that these offerings are another outlet for you to amplify your personal power, your possibility, and feel comfortable in your own skin.”

The first limited collection will merge the “LALA (Unlocked)” singer’s one-of-a-kind style with Athleta’s inclusive and environmentally conscious designs. The collection will reportedly include crop tops, high-waisted leggings, duster cardigans, jumpsuits, and more in hues of bright yellows, deep magenta-like pinks, and bright oranges along with a host of neutral tones. The Athleta x Alicia Keys collection will be available in sizes XXS–3X and will be sold online and in all Athleta retail locations.

The “Within You” campaign will additionally highlight women’s unwavering strength through conversations on Athleta’s digital community, AthletaWell, between Keys and three women as they honor their triumphs and seek motivation through self-taught tools.

Keys will also join the Power of She Fund, Athleta’s grant program, as a mentor and advisor. The program supports women, girls, and companies who are committed to making wellness accessible especially for the BIPOC community. Applications for the next round of grants open in June.

“Alicia has made a powerful commitment to well-being and we are thrilled to welcome her to Athleta’s community of empowered women,” said Mary Beth Laughton, president and chief executive officer of Athleta, in a press release. “With the recent launch of our digital community, AthletaWell, we created a space where women can connect with each other around topics of well-being, health and purpose. With a values-driven partnership like this one with Alicia, we are ideally positioned to continue to meet our customer’s needs in the well-being space and support her across all aspects of her life.”