Anderson .Paak Named Vans Ambassador For “Classic Since Forever” Campaign

Vans has continued its relationship with Anderson .Paak with a new project dedicated to the brand’s most iconic styles. As the Global Music Ambassador for the company, Anderson has been enlisted to star in the “Classic Since Forever” campaign.

Much like his latest musical success with Silk Sonic with Bruno Mars, the campaign recognizes classic kicks and reimagines them in modern ways, bringing the past and present together.

The new partnership is also a testament to the Grammy Award-winning musician’s own journey as he once worked at a California Vans store in the early days of his career and used his paychecks to pay tuition for drumming school.

The “Classic Since Forever” campaign features some of Vans’ most recognized footwear including the Authentic, Era, Slip-On, Sk8 Hi, and Old Skool. In the coming months, more ambassadors for Vans’ classic style will be named and featured in the campaign.

Arielle Bobb Willis/Vans

Last month, Anderson .Paak and Vans released his third capsule with the company, dubbed the Vanderson collection. The collection is described as being inspired by heritage, creativity, and uplifting his community and has footwear, apparel, and accessories available for children and adults.

“Vans was super patient with me on this one,” Anderson .Paak expressed about the Vanderson drop. “We met every week in Malibu and designed these shoes in the California sunshine. This is my best drop yet and I’m so proud of what we’ve come up with!”

Watch Anderson .Paak go “Off The Wall” in classic Vans as part of the campaign below.