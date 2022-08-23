André 3000 Is The Star of Supreme’s Next Campaign

It’s official: André 3000 will star in Supreme’s upcoming Fall/Winter 2022 campaign. While the brand has been slow to release deatails, the OutKast legend is featured in a new promotional image.

The campaign image was shot by Deana Lawson and finds Three Stacks wearing the classic Supreme logo tee with a distressed olive military jacket, red beanie, and pinstripe overalls. Supreme also teased a graphic leather jacket from the collection that costs a rumored $15,000.

André 3000 also appears in Supreme campaign video featuring his 2003 song, “Vibrate.” In the clip, the elusive rapper speaks on how creativity feeds him.

“Like, if I ain’t creating nothing, I don’t feel good. At a certain point, you gotta feed yourself and sometimes you can’t feed on mimicking,” she said. “You gotta put the time in to figure out who you are and what you’re not, too. A lot of times, what you’re not is very important, ’cause you can wanna be something, but your strength is actually in something else. That is what makes you start to do your own thing, and that’s when your skin start to breathe and you start to get into your primal self. And your primal self is the best contribution to the planet.”

Recently, André appeared on the soundtrack for A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once and is set to star in the upcoming Netflix comedy-thriller film, White Noise, later this year.