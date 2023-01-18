André Leon Talley’s Estate To Auction Off Prized Collectibles

Just over a year after the death of formidable fashion icon, André Leon Talley, his most prized assets are set to be auctioned off virtually and in-person.

Hosted by Christie’s, pre-bidding will begin on Jan. 27 while the live auction will close out New York Fashion Week F/W 2023 on Feb. 15. Online sales conclude over the following two days on Feb. 16 and Feb. 17.

One-of-a-kind memorabilia from the indelible Vogue editor-at-large’s clothing, jewelry, and other coveted pieces — including Talley’s Hermès bicycle, diamond-encrusted Jacob & Co. watch, his iconic red blanket coat by Norma Kamali, and monogrammed Louis Vuitton luggage — will all be up for bid. Fans will also be able to purchase from his assortment of designer kaftans, robes, and of course, his signature capes, which he amassed while being Vogue‘s first Black male creative director.

“André was an intellectual and held a lifelong dedication to social justice and a pioneering vision for Black creators and luminaries,” said estate executor Alexis Thomas in a statement. “We hope to bring the magic of André Leon Talley into the lives of those who have long admired him.”

The auction is expected to garner up to $1 million in sales. Proceeds will benefit the Abyssinian Baptist Church in New York City, where Talley’s funeral was held, as well as the Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Durham, North Carolina, his hometown.

Prior to the auction, highlights from the collection will be on display during Fashion Week in Miami on Jan. 18, Paris on Jan. 23, and New York on Feb. 9.

Talley died in Jan. 2022 at the age of 73 from complications of a heart attack and COVID-19.