Baby Keem Nets Converse Endorsement Deal, Hints At New Album

Baby Keem accepts the Best Rap Performance award for ‘Family Ties’ onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Baby Keem has landed a deal with Converse.

On Wednesday (Sept. 28), the Carson, Calif. native, 21, was announced as the All-Star brand’s newest addition to their roster through an official press release.

With the new partnership, the Grammy Award-winning rapper will “explore multiple dimensions” of the iconic Chuck Taylor All-Star and the brand’s creator community, which allows rising talent to “access mentorship, experiences, and opportunities.”

Keem commemorated the new collaboration by uploading a promotional video to his Instagram. The short teaser depicts the Melodic Blue artist as a mad scientist who then holds up two of his most beloved possessions — a cassette tape teasing his second album and a pair of Chuck Taylors.

His creative deal with the “Lone-star” brand is a part of their Create Next campaign, which aims to offer an outlet for creatives worldwide “and across disciplines the creative freedom to shape Converse’s legacy.”

The rapper and producer is just the latest figure to net a deal for Converse’s Create Next movement. Additional talent spearheading the next generation of Converse tastemakers is Grammy Award-winning artist Tyler, the Creator, WNBA star Natasha Cloud, pgLang, NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and skateboarder Alexis Sablone.

