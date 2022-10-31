Marge Simpson, E.T., And Beyoncé: The 34 Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2022

Halloween is the one night (or weekend) where participants can let loose and not be judged by their most ridiculous, sexy, hilarious, iconic, bizarre, or grotesque ensembles.
Celebrities not only remind us of how creative they can get with their costumes but also how large their budgets are. Whether dressing as a cartoon character, a basic cat, or the most iconic figures in entertainment, celebrities are always counted on to work with the best teams to achieve the most realistic and top-tier costumes.
From dressing as Beyoncé to reality star Chrisean Rock, this year the creativity ran wild. Beyond extravagant costume parties with A-list stars, many celebrities took to their Instagram and Twitter accounts to show off their best fits. Many paid homage to legends who have come before them like R&B singer Tink dressing up as rapper Eve, Ciara and her daughter emulating Serena and Venus Williams’s iconic ad, and Skai Jackson channeling her inner Janet Jackson.
Take a look at some of the most innovative costumes this year below. Which one is your fave?