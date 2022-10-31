Marge Simpson, E.T., And Beyoncé: The 34 Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2022

Halloween is the one night (or weekend) where participants can let loose and not be judged by their most ridiculous, sexy, hilarious, iconic, bizarre, or grotesque ensembles.

Celebrities not only remind us of how creative they can get with their costumes but also how large their budgets are. Whether dressing as a cartoon character, a basic cat, or the most iconic figures in entertainment, celebrities are always counted on to work with the best teams to achieve the most realistic and top-tier costumes.

From dressing as Beyoncé to reality star Chrisean Rock, this year the creativity ran wild. Beyond extravagant costume parties with A-list stars, many celebrities took to their Instagram and Twitter accounts to show off their best fits. Many paid homage to legends who have come before them like R&B singer Tink dressing up as rapper Eve, Ciara and her daughter emulating Serena and Venus Williams’s iconic ad, and Skai Jackson channeling her inner Janet Jackson.

Take a look at some of the most innovative costumes this year below. Which one is your fave?

1. Ciara And Sienna As Venus And Serena Williams

2. Chloe As Storm

3. Lizzo As Marge Simpson

4. Latto As The Corpse Bride

5. KeKe Palmer As Rapunzel

6. Muni Long As Dianna Ross

7. Lori Harvey As Beyoncè In “Me Myself, & I” Part 1

8. Janelle Monae As ‘The Fifth Element’s’ DIVA Plavalaguna

9. Skyh Black And KJ Smith As ‘Mr & Mrs. Black’

10. Kelly Rowland As Cat Woman

11. Josh Levi As Bow Wow From ‘Like Mike’

12. Tink As Eve

13. Lori Harvey As Beyoncé in “Check Up On It”

14. Jordyn Woods As Dianna Ross

15. Halle Bailey And DDG As Characters From ‘Avatar’

16. Skai Jackson As Janet Jackson

My tribute to an icon ? Janet Jackson pic.twitter.com/HZZhJ9yev1 — Skai (@skaijackson) October 30, 2022

17. Karruche Tran As “Alien Superstar”

18. Shenseea As Wilma and Fred Flinstone

19. Jordyn Woods And Karl Anthony Towns As Silk Sonic

20. Tyga As ET

21. Lizzo As Chrisean Rock

22. Jayda Cheaves And Diss Dior As ‘The Shining’ Twins

23. Lori Harvey As Beyoncé In “Me, Myself & 1” Part 2

24. Diddy As Heath Ledger’s ‘The Joker’

25. North, Psalm, Chicago, And Saint West As Aaliyah, Eazy-E, Sade, And Snoop Dogg

26. Jacob Latimore As Nino Brown From ‘New Jack City’

27. Keke Palmer As Rouge

28. Alicia Keys As Beerus From ‘Dragon Ball Z

29. Kerry Washington As Lionel Richie

30. Nicki Minaj And Family As ‘Honey I Shrunk The Kids’ Characters

31. Monica As Left Eye

32. Kash Doll As ‘Scooby Doo’

33. Lizzo As Miss Piggy

34. Cardi B As Marge Simpson