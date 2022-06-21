BET+ And NTWRK Release HCBU Letterman Jacket And NFT Bundle For ‘College Hill’ Series Return

BET+ has joined forces with NTWRK, a live-stream shopping app to issue custom varsity jackets ahead in celebration of College Hill: Celebrity Edition. Both the show and the jacket are set for official release on June 27.

For the collaboration, the two entities have also created an art print and NFT bundle for interested viewers. According to a press release, the jacket, and the NFT art bundle honor the impact that Historically Black Colleges and Universities have had across communities, and are inspired by legacy, destiny, and pride.

Three designs will be offered for jacket designs, each coming with the corresponding NFT bundle and art prints. While the jacket is designed by BET the sporty outerwear can be customized by each wearer with pins, patches, and additional add-ons after purchasing.

The collaboration was initiated in an effort to promote community and Black Excellence. In conjunction with the BET Awards, the drops will be available via a special drawing, which opened Monday (June 20) on the NTWRK app for $1 + shipping on June 24th (art print/ NFT bundle) and June 27th (letterman jacket). The special shopping episodes are set to be hosted by NTWRK’s Rodney Rikai and Eutel Wallace.

College Hill: Celebrity Edition is set to premiere on BET+ on June 27th with the first two episodes, followed by a new episode every Thursday beginning on June 30. Fans can expect a special sneak peek of episode one right after the 2022 BET Awards.

The reality series finds Nene Leakes, Ray J, Lamar Odom, Big Freedia, Stacey Dash, DreamDoll, India Love, and Slim Thug making an attempt to finish college at Texas Southern University.

“I don’t think I was ready to go back to college. I mean, I put those college days behind me,” Leakes shared with Good Morning Washington when explaining her decision to join the cast. “My first thoughts were if I wanted to do reality again.”

Take a look at the exclusive letterman jacket below.