Beyoncé Reveals 5th Adidas X Ivy Park Collection “HALLS OF IVY”

Beyoncé is celebrating the holiday season by decking the “HALLS OF IVY” with new athleisure drip with her latest Adidas X Ivy Park collection. The fifth installment between the two brands includes new clothing, shoes, and accessories set to be released exclusively on adidas.com for 24 hours on Dec. 9th and followed by a wider global launch on Dec. 10th.

According to a press release, the collection “is the figurative space that is somewhere between where you are now, and where you aspire to be.” It continues, “Described by some as a club, others as a collective, HALLS of IVY is a boundless, unconfined place where everyone is welcome.” The campaign is led by Queen Bey herself, alongside Natalia Bryant, Ava Phillippe, Deacon Phillippe, James Harden, Jalen Green, and a cast of models.

HALLS OF IVY will have merchandise available for both children and adults. Key pieces include a patchwork puffer, a sequin duster, a bralette, a pair of knitted pants, a romper, a faux leather skirt, a bodysuit, and stylish items for kids. As far as footwear, the collection includes the IVP Savage sneaker, an archival trail running silhouette in Cream White, Wild Pine, and Night Indigo colorway as well as a new version of the IVP Super Sleek sneaker and the IVP Super Sleek Boot.

Adult clothing prices range from $45 to $600 and sizes range from XXXS–4XL/1X–4X. The children’s clothing prices range from $30 to $189 and come in sizes 2T–XL for fashion and foundation, and 5T–XL for active.

View images of the Adidas X Ivy Park Collection HALLS OF IVY below and watch the official campaign video above.

