Beyoncé Shares New Commercial, ‘BEY MINE,’ For IVY Heart Collection: Watch

With just 48 hours until the release of IVY Heart, IVY Park’s latest offering with adidas, Beyoncé has released a brand-new heartfelt teaser.

Entitled, “BEY MINE,” Queen Bey is seen rocking select pieces from the special Valentine’s Day collection including a red suit, snakeskin trench coat, latex dress with matching mini puffer coat, and a snakeskin tracksuit.

Previously on Instagram, the “Be Alive” singer posed in the red velour tracksuit with a matching bucket hat, bralette, and the new Super Sleek IVY Heart sneakers.

The campaign for the collection stars Karrueche Tran, Tyson Beckford, Troye Sivan, Shu Pei, and Naomi Watanabe. IVY Heart will be available for purchase online on Wednesday (Feb. 9) and in-stores on Thursday (Feb. 10).

“This cinematic campaign focuses on the guiding thematic color behind the collection,” as stated in a press release. The release also described the campaign as being “centered around bringing people together from all different backgrounds through this one color that’s sentimental to so many.”