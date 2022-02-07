Skip to main content
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

Beyoncé Shares New Commercial, ‘BEY MINE,’ For IVY Heart Collection: Watch

IVY Heart arrives on Wednesday (Feb. 9) at 12 p.m. ET online.

With just 48 hours until the release of IVY Heart, IVY Park’s latest offering with adidas, Beyoncé has released a brand-new heartfelt teaser.

Entitled, “BEY MINE,” Queen Bey is seen rocking select pieces from the special Valentine’s Day collection including a red suit, snakeskin trench coat, latex dress with matching mini puffer coat, and a snakeskin tracksuit.

Previously on Instagram, the “Be Alive” singer posed in the red velour tracksuit with a matching bucket hat, bralette, and the new Super Sleek IVY Heart sneakers.

The campaign for the collection stars Karrueche Tran, Tyson Beckford, Troye Sivan, Shu Pei, and Naomi Watanabe. IVY Heart will be available for purchase online on Wednesday (Feb. 9) and in-stores on Thursday (Feb. 10).

“This cinematic campaign focuses on the guiding thematic color behind the collection,” as stated in a press release. The release also described the campaign as being “centered around bringing people together from all different backgrounds through this one color that’s sentimental to so many.”

Other items included in the new collection are a sequin duster, snakeskin fanny pack, snakeskin cargo shorts with matching hoodie, and a heart-lip belt bag. Colors of IVY Heart include hues of red, pink, and neutrals through statement materials such as velour, ribbed knit, and faux latex. Footwear will feature a new item, the IVP Superstar “Plim” mule, the Ultra boost in Candy Paint (Shock Pink), and more.

Check out the red hot commercial above.

Icon Link Plus Icon

Vibe is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Vibe Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad