Beyoncé’s Ivy Park Launches New Denim Campaign With Glynn Turman

On Monday (Aug. 2) the latest Ivy Park campaign was revealed, with a familiar face and new products. Beyoncé’s fashion brand enlisted actor Glynn Turman to introduce Ivy Park denim to the world. In the promotional video, he stars opposite his granddaughter Melinda Siegel to introduce the brand’s newest line. According to a press release, the campaign video was filmed on Glynn’s own IX Winds ranch in Southern California.

While Turman is best known for his on-screen work including his portrayal of Toledo opposite Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman in Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom or Colonel Bradford Taylor on the classic sitcom A Different World among a lengthy list of other notable roles, he is a highly skilled cowboy. He is a National US Team Roping Champion finalist and in 2011 was inducted into the Western Heritage Multi-Cultural Museum’s Hall of Fame.

Turman and his wife, Jo-Ann, co-founded and direct a free western-style summer camp, Camp Gid D Up, for inner-city and at-risk youth. The 74-year-old actor passed down his rodeo legacy to his family, including Melinda. In the Ivy Park video, they are both featured, wearing products from the line.

“I always have loved horses, since I was a kid,” he shared in the campaign. “I used to go up to Central Park, to the stables and tell the man, I’ll shovel all of that horse manure to ride the horse for free…that’s where I’d spend my days.”

Items showcased in the campaign video include a denim jacket, jeans, a denim blouse, cut-off shorts, and a pair of chaps, all featuring the signature Adidas stripes.

“So blessed to represent black cowboys/girl with my Grandfather Glynn Turman,” shared Siegel as she uploaded the video to Instagram. “Unbelievably thankful to everyone at @ivypark.”

Ahead of the denim launch (a date has not been announced), Ivy Park released a swim collection. Entertainment Tonight reported last month, the retail brand issued a swim collection in a bright orange shade and a range of silhouettes. The line includes bikinis, one-piece swimsuits, coverups, and swim trunks. Each women’s piece is available in sizes XS to XL and 1X to 4X. Men’s sizes ranged from XS to 2XL.

Watch the campaign video for Ivy Park denim featuring Glynn Turman below: