Beyoncé Debuts New IVY PARK Collection As She Rocks Only Black Designers For Juneteenth

Beyoncé celebrated Juneteenth in a very beautiful way this year, as the Texas native wore eight distinct looks from various Black designers — herself included — during the Amsterdam stop of the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR on Sunday (June 18) in honor of the esteemed holiday. She was primarily styled by Shiona Turini and Julia Sarr-Jamois.

To kick off the show, Bey wore a floor-length, fitted custom red Ferragamo by Maximilian Davis gown. For the trifecta of “I’M THAT GIRL,” “COZY,” and “ALIEN SUPERSTAR,” she wore a custom silver Balmain by Olivier Rousteing robo-bodysuit. Mid-set, she switched into her custom Off White by Ib Kamara all-red monochromatic ensemble. The mother of three, then, returned in another custom Ferragamo by Maximilian Davis look, but this time, she donned a charcoal grey number that actually was three looks-in-one.

Playing off of the sensual aspect in Act 6 with “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA” into “VIRGO’S GROOVE,” “Naughty Girl,” “MOVE,” and “HEATED,” Bey wore a FEBEN by Feben multi-colored catsuit before changing into another Balmain by Olivier Rousteing bumblebee-inspired look for the “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM” – “PURE/HONEY” mashup.

All the custom couture designed exclusively by Black designers, worn by Beyoncé to honor Juneteenth at the Renaissance World Tour last night, styled by Shiona Turini and Julia Sarr-Jamois [thread] pic.twitter.com/l19J9F4mxc — BEY-Z? ⊚ fan account (@beyzhive) June 19, 2023

For the grand “SUMMER RENAISSANCE” finale, she was styled by KJ Moody and glistened in a custom, mirrored Laquan Smith silver jumpsuit with a matching Balmain coat.

When sharing the look on Instagram, Smith commented, “You look so stunning! I’m so happy the jumpsuit came to life in the most epic way. What an honor to have you wear my design.”

During the show, Beyoncé debuted her new neon pink IVY PARK collection, which was inspired by “Studio 54, Bob Mackie and the disco era.”

She explained via Instagram, “I started designing this collection over a year ago. I was so engulfed in all things RENAISSANCE and was inspired by Studio 54, Bob Mackie and the disco era. I wanted to do a modern twist using the signature IVY PARK neon and bring disco to the beach in this swim collection. I’m so happy to share this with you and even more proud to launch it for the first time on the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR. I’m proud to be among the very talented Black designers featured in last night’s show to celebrate Juneteenth.”

There’s no confirmed date for the release of the new collection, but it’s reportedly called “Ivy Paradise” and is rumored to be dropping on June 23.