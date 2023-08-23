Skip to main content
Beyoncé Releases Virgo Season Dress Code For The Renaissance World Tour

Queen Bey wants to welcome fans into the House of Chrome.

Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour Virgo Season
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Beyoncé’s season — Virgo season — has arrived.

Ahead of the singer’s 42nd birthday on Sept. 4, she has issued a request for those attending shows between Aug. 23 until Sept. 22.

“Virgo season is upon us,” read her post shared on her official website and social platforms on the eve of Virgo season (Aug. 22). “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22!”

She continued, “We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in the house of chrome. See you there! – Your B at RWT.”

Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour Virgo Season
Beyoncé/Instagram

The aforementioned dates align with shows in select cities like Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Seattle, and Dallas.

Fans teased on Twitter that the tour has felt like an extended fashion week. Many attendees go above and beyond to be the best-dressed of the evening and make it onto Bey’s nightly recap on her website, as well as Parkwood’s official Instagram.

The mother of three has also been enjoying the revolving fashion door as she continually debuts new outfits, and even solely rocked Black fashion designers for Juneteenth with looks from Laquan Smith, Balmain by Olivier Rousteing, FEBEN by Feben, and others.

The Renaissance World Tour is currently the highest-grossing tour ever by a Black female artist and of her career, eclipsing her own Formation World Tour.

For those seeking some inspiration for the upcoming shows, check out a few of Bey’s top silver/chrome looks below.

