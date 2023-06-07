Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour Wardrobe Includes 41 Pairs Of Custom Jimmy Choo Shoes

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour has drawn mass attention not only for her immaculate stage show, but for the several custom designer looks she dons while on stage.

Labels such as Mugler, Alexander McQueen, and Vivienne Westwood contributed to her massive selection of costumes, but it’s Jimmy Choo who supplied the diva with 41 different pairs of custom heels to match the plethora of looks she’ll be blessing fans with while on the road.

Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi spoke to Vogue about the process of creating fashionable heels — their wheelhouse — that are also functional for a performer dancing and running across a huge stage for nearly three hours every night, over the span of several months.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 30: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

“It’s fashion based, but I had to think about the functionality of it,” Choi told the mag, revealing that added boning was inserted into her boots to ensure they stay in place and feel secure on her feet, similar to a corset.

“There’s lots of things we did especially for Beyoncé, to make sure that the footwear works for her on stage.”

The house has worked with Bey for nearly two decades, supplying the star with items for magazine shoots, album visuals and more. While Choi has never met the Houston native in person, she was charged with leading her team to success in meeting the tour’s demands, one being to create something that “really sparkled” to match Bey’s current disco-era.

“We’re there as a supporting act. Our team was a part that she needed to trust—to provide her with security and finesse,” Choi added before revealing that the Jimmy Choo team had no insight into how the finished looks would be styled.

“We trusted all the things we knew already,” Choi explained. “Our job was to provide a variety for her styling team and to deliver the right finish, even though we don’t even know which outfits [the shoes might] be styled with. It’s very much been a collaboration.”