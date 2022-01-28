Beyoncé’s Ivy Park Announces Ivy Heart Valentine’s Day Collection

Beyoncé puts “love on top” in her latest Ivy Park drop. The singer’s athleisure fashion brand with adidas has announced the IVY HEART collection, due just in time for Valentine’s Day. The adidas X Ivy Park drop is the first from the creative partnership this year following the HALLS OF IVY release from the 2020 winter holiday season.

The collection, available online Feb. 9 and in-store Feb. 10, continues the Ivy Park tradition of inclusive and gender-neutral sizing in fashion styles, performance gear, footwear, and accessories.

The campaign stars Karrueche Tran, Tyson Beckford, Troye Sivan, Shu Pei, and Naomi Watanabe all modeling vibrant red Ivy Park looks. According to a press release, “This cinematic campaign focuses on the guiding thematic color behind the collection.” The release continues to describe the campaign as “centered around bringing people together from all different backgrounds through this one color that’s sentimental to so many.”

Items include a dress and tracksuit, a puffer coat, a sequin duster, a 5-panel hat, a clutch, and a heart-lip belt bag. Colors in the collection include reds, pinks, and neutrals in statement materials such as velour, jacquard, ribbed knit, and faux latex. Footwear includes a new iteration of the classic Stan Smith sneaker, the IVP Superstar “Plim,” a new mule, a new colorway of the IVP Savage sneaker, and the Ultra boost in Candy Paint (Shock Pink).

Prices range from $30 to $300 with sizes ranging from XXXS-XXXXL, including tight, regular, and oversized fits.

View campaign images for Ivy Park’s Ivy Heart collection below.

ADIDAS X IVY PARK

