Billy Porter Asserts His “Daring” Oscars Tuxedo-Dress Changed Men’s Fashion

Billy Porter’s status as a style icon is unquestionable, boldly executing gender-fluid looks that keep his fashion-forward peers anticipating his every red carpet appearance. For the POSE alum, however, it was the tuxedo-dress he wore to the 2019 Oscars that made the largest impact on trends within men’s fashion.

“What the world thinks is the most memorable is the Oscar dress, the tuxedo Oscar dress that changed the world,” he told Page Six during the unveiling of his Madame Tussauds’ wax figure in New York City Tuesday (June 20).

“That’s the most significant one because of the impact it’s had on the entire world. Fashion has changed since then. Men feel freer since then and I love being a part of that.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Billy Porter prepares for the 91st Academy Awards at Lowes Hollywood Hotel on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

While the risk-taker is aware of his contributions to the fashion industry, he had no intention of becoming the influential style maven he’s considered today.

“Everything that I do is based on the assignment and how I feel,” he explained. “The fact that it feels daring is other people stuff, I show up and do what I want, what I feel, what makes me happy.”

He went on, “I’m always daring, I guess, to some other people because there’s so much fear connected to it and I hope that having presence enough to not be afraid of what other people think and use that in my art can be freeing for some people, I hope. Because it’s definitely freeing for me.”

Porter also gushed over his wax figure, which was modeled after his 2020 GRAMMYs look. He was even more thrilled, however, that the reveal fell just ahead of NYCs Pride March.

“I can’t believe I have my very own wax figure in Madame Tussauds New York. My likeness is immortalized forever,” he said, adding, “To end Pride Month with a bang like this is so memorable. Madame Tussauds is known around the world. As a Black, queer man in this world, it’s really special to have representation in this space.”

“Our kids, and adults too, need to see representations of themselves in the world and the kind of positivity I try to spread — the talent, the love, the intention. It’s great, it’s amazing.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: Billy Porter attends the Madame Tussauds wax figure reveal days ahead of NYC Pride at Madame Tussauds on June 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds)

Porter will soon be hitting the big screen as James Baldwin in an upcoming biopic.