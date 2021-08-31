Black Girl Magic Takes Over Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show

A slew of celebrities traveled to Venice for fashion, fun, and views, all courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana this past weekend (Aug. 27–29). The renowned fashion house debuted its fall Alta Moda collection with detailed embroidery and illustrious fabrics that pay homage to Italy’s rich history.

Among those who showed up and out in their fashionable best were Ciara, Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, and Normani. All arriving by boat, each lady stepped off embodying total style and grace. However, the real show stoppers were Diddy’s daughters, 14-year-old twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James, and Chance Combs, 15.

Normani rocked a Dolce & Gabbana original gown with oversized tulle and brushed down baby hair. While Ciara stunned in a copper number with a high slit to flaunt her exceptionally tone legs, finishing the look with sleek long hair. Saweetie wore a glammed beret paired with arm-length silver gloves that perfectly matched her open silver skirt and black corset.

Megan Thee Stallion gave Carmen Sandiego a run for her money, strolling in with a two-piece fiery red ensemble and matching trench coat. Later in the night, Meg was spotted wearing a one-shoulder fitted black dress with Normani trailing behind her in a fitted black catsuit.

Arguably, the highlight of the event was Ciara, Megan Thee Stallion, and Normani all twerking and dancing together, causing a serious case of FOMO for many.

D’Lila Star and Jessie James followed in their late mother Kim Porter’s footsteps by walking in the fashion show alongside their sister Chance. Capturing the emotional moment, Diddy wrote on Instagram, “Words can’t explain. LOVE.”

On their personal page, the twins wrote, “OMGGGG THIS IS LITERALLY A DREAM COME TRUE. We are so excited that we got to walk in the @dolcegabbana fashion show. Thank you so much for having us join the show in Venice, Italy. And we want to say a HUGE Thank You to our dad and team for helping us get through this amazing show. WE LOVE YOU GUYS AND THANK YOU we hope to be back soon.”