Blue Ivy Gets Into $105,000 Bidding War Over Diamond Earrings

It’s no secret that Blue Ivy has expensive taste. As the eldest of the Carter children, the 10-year-old attended the 2022 Wearable Art Gala on Saturday (Oct. 22) with her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and placed a hefty bid on a pair of diamond Lorraine Schwartz earrings.

Blue initially bid $80,000 on the earrings—ones that her grandmother/event host Tina Knowles-Lawson were wearing that night—which resulted in a bidding war with Mielle Organics founder, Monique Rodriguez.

The Grammy-winner was under the supervision of her parents during the bidding process, but ultimately Rodriguez was crowned the victor, winning the jewelry with her final bid of $105,000.

This isn’t the first time Blue has wound up in a bidding war, funny enough. Back in 2018, she found herself at odds with Tyler Perry over a $19,000 painting of Sidney Poitier.

“I was really, really excited to be there and there was this art that came out for auction,” Perry told Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “It’s this beautiful painting of Sidney Poitier and I’m like, ‘I’ve got to have that.’”

“But for me, I’m thinking it’s charity, it’s a good cause and I’m not letting this kid take this painting from me,” he reflected. “I’m gonna teach you now little girl! You’re not gonna get everything you want!’”

Though Perry snagged the coveted piece, Blue took home a different work of art for a mere $11,000.

This year’s gala that supports Where Art Can Occur (WACO) Theater Center, had a Harlem Nights theme. The star-studded affair featured the likes of Angela Bassett, Issa Rae, Lupita Nyong’o, Tyler Perry, Magic Johnson, LL Cool J, Chloe x Halle, DDG, and more. It was also the location where the first tickets for Bey’s upcoming RENAISSANCE tour were purchased. The Houston native is rumored to embark on the highly-anticipated world tour next summer.

Watch Blue’s latest bidding war below.