Blxst Partners With Jugrnaut And Red Bull Records For Clothing Capsule

Blxst has teamed up with Chicago-based streetwear brand Jugrnaut, label partners Red Bull Records, and his personal Evgle LLC imprint for My City to Chi City, a new capsule collection.

The collaboration features four athletic wear-inspired pieces consisting of limited edition t-shirts and shorts designed to resemble the iconic Chicago Bull red and black colorway. Blxst’s logo can be seen plastered on the back of the tee and across the short’s crotch area in a font reminiscent of the NBA team’s signature logo.

Furthermore, Blxst has also enlisted celebrity jacket designer Jeff Hamilton to create a limited edition jacket to celebrate the release of his latest LP, Before You Go. Hamilton, known for his work with Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, and Blxst’s joint effort will be available for purchase as a jacket bundle consisting of the jacket, a collectible design sketch by Hamilton, and a branded garment bag.

My City to Chi City debuted on Friday (July 29) at a 3-day pop-up during Lollapalooza at Jugrnaut’s flagship store. In addition, Blxst made a special in-store appearance to commemorate the newly released duds.

Blxst fans who didn’t attend the Lollapalooza festival can snag the capsule collection through an immersive 3D microsite, which grants fans access to the merchandise. It also features a short film detailing the Jugrnaut and Blxst partnership, and an authorized Apple Maps guide listing must-see Chicago locations curated by Jugrnaut, Red Bull Records, and Blxst.

View the images of the collection below.

Courtesy of Jugrnaut/Red Bull Records

