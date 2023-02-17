Cardi B And Offset Release Limited-Time Merchandise For McDonald’s Meal

Cardi B and Offset have added a merchandise collection to their McDonald’s partnership. Revealed on an exclusive joint website, the capsule features t-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, shorts, and hats with photos of the couple and catchy phrasing.

One of the t-shirts, available in green and maroon, features the text “the apple of my eye” above a graphic design of Cardi B, Offset, the McDonald’s logo, and an apple pie. A gold hoodie from the collection shares both rappers holding a cheeseburger with the phrase “I’m lovin’ it.”

Prices for the items range from $38 to $68. A countdown pinned to the top of the website hints that the sale will end on Feb. 21.

Screenshot/CardiBOffset.com

The Cardi B and Offset meal was released by the fast-food giant on Valentine’s Day. Designed to be consumed by two, the combo includes a classic McDonald’s Cheeseburger, paired with Tangy BBQ sauce and a Large Coca-Cola, a Quarter Pounder with Cheese and a Large Hi-C® Orange Lavaburst, and a large fry and apple pie to share.

“Let me tell you, McDonald’s is date night done right,” explained Offset in a press statement. “It doesn’t have to be all boujee. Get your date, grab some good food, and have fun, that’s it.”

“Whether it’s going for a date night or grabbing a bite after late-night studio sessions… I’m always asking Offset to take me to McDonald’s,” added Cardi B. “And now, Offset and I have a meal named after us! I want all my fans to try it – especially with that BBQ sauce.”

Kulture and Wave’s parents were also featured in the McDonald’s commercial that aired during Super Bowl LVII. In the ad, which teased the aforementioned meal, nine couples total — including the Hip-Hop duo — lovingly share their partner’s McDonald’s order and the importance of knowing what their love interest likes to eat.

Check out the commercial above