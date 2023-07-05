Every Bold And Beautiful Look Cardi B Wore During Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2023

The stars have been glimmering over Parisian cobblestones for the past two weeks, as both its Menswear and traditional Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week have been underway. While plenty of celebs have graced the city of love with their presence for the biggest week in style, Cardi B has stepped out as the “it” girl of its 2023 edition, donning eye-catching looks that have made the Bronx baddie the talk of the European city.

The “WAP” rapper first grabbed photogs attention with a velvet bustier column gown, topped with gold measuring tape-inspired embroidery and a voluminous embroidered wool coat. She donned the elaborate look while attending the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show Monday.

She later turned heads in a Chanel-inspired suit from Thom Browne for his own runway presentation, adding atop a gold headpiece that gave the ‘fit even more pizazz.

Her next stunner came from the House of Valentino, as the mother of two rocked a skintight jumpsuit covered in the brand’s “V” logo topped off with a matching cape with puffy sleeves and a long train. Rather than covering up her hair, as with the previous looks, she let her bone-straight, black tresses fall with a callus middle part in place.

Jean Paul Gaultier was the next fashion house to welcome the “Up” MC, as she donned a fitted jumpsuit to match the label’s own sex appeal while attending its couture presentation. She also rocked heavy silver accessories, including several chunky bracelets, necklaces and earrings.

Following the Schiaparelli showing, Cardi broke out one more elaborate garment for Balenciaga, exiting her car in a large, white ruffle cape with husband, Offset, by her side. After dropping the cape, the star inspired awe with an all-black couture fit, complete with a large black bow placed on the hip.

Cardi’s jaunt through Paris comes days after she denied accusations of cheating from her hubby following statements she made during a Twitter Spaces session regarding dating “another rich ni**a” if they were to split.

“Another rich ni**a’s gonna cuff me. And what? What’ll be the point that y’all are tryna make? What do ya’ll be trying to accomplish when you be bringing my ni**a up? A breakup? And then what? You’re going to be sick of me because you’re going to see me live my best life. Everybody want single Cardi.”