Cardi B And Reebok Announce New Sneaker The ‘Classic Leather Cardi’

Cardi B’s latest money move expands her Reebok partnership. The Bronx-bred rapper and the athletic wear company have announced a new signature sneaker. Their latest product collaboration, the Classic Leather Cardi drops July 16 and stands out from her previous shoes with the brand.

According to a press release, the gold tone was inspired by the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s love of the metallic hue. It was designed to be a go-to statement sneaker. The entire silhouette combines Reebok’s Classic Leather with the midsole of the well-known Reebok Legacy 83. The upper portion of the sneaker mixes soft leathers with suede overlays that reflect a satin-like sheen, finished with a velvet accent tongue.

This release is not the 28-year-old musician’s first with Reebok. In May, Cardi B and Reebok teamed up on the footwear collection titled, Mommy & Me according to HypeBeast. Inspired by her daughter Kulture, the collection included two Club C Cardi sneakers in rose gold and aqua dust. Although footwear is the focus in the latest release, the “WAP” rapper has also issued Reebok apparel.

Fashionista reported the Summertime Fine collection issued in Spring 2021 included athleisure clothing in pastel tones and bright colors and featured leggings and tank tops with mesh inserts, cutouts, and cinched waists. Cardi B and Reebok’s initial partnership was announced in October 2020 for her birthday. The first release introduced the Club C Cardi and the Club C Double to the Reebok lineup.

Interested customers will be able to purchase the Classic Leather Cardi on the official Reebok website beginning Friday (July 16) at 7:00 a.m. PT. According to the site, this product will launch exclusively through the waiting room, which randomly gives people access to purchase the item.

The Grammy Award-winning artist is adding more than a new shoe to her growing empire. During a performance with Atlanta rap group Migos at the 2021 BET Awards, Cardi B revealed she and her husband Offset are expecting baby No. 2 as she commanded the stage wearing a custom skintight Dolce and Gabanna jumpsuit that highlighted her baby bump.

View images of Cardi B rocking her latest sneakers below: