Cardi B And Reebok Announce Collection Inspired By New York City

Cardi B and Reebok continue to establish their partnership as the ultimate money move. Their latest announcement revealed a soon-to-be-released second capsule collection with clothing and footwear from the creative mind of the Bronx-bred rapper. Described by Reebok as “her most daring yet,” the Grammy Award-winning artist was inspired by her New York City roots when creating the “Let Me Be…In My World” collection.

“This collection is inspired by Cardi’s time growing up and hustling in NYC,” said apparel designer Morgen Kohn in an editorial issued by the brand. “The details reflect Cardi herself: cut-outs represent her open personality, bungee details allow for maximum versatility and pop-color stitching gives an overall monochromatic look that little something extra.”

“This partnership is a true collaboration with Cardi and her team,” added product manager Kelly Dunn. “She’s heavily involved in every step, starting from the beginning design stages all the way through the full creation cycle to market. During each part of the creation process, we work hand-in-hand with Cardi to bring the story, colors, and designs to life, from sketch to sample form. Nothing is put into production without Cardi’s kiss of approval.”

Key pieces include Cardi’s woven tracksuit, which is her unique take on the staple Reebok Vector track jacket. There are also satin jackets, bodysuits, ribbed skirts, a corset hoodie, face masks, jogging pants, and new colors of the Cardi B classic leather sneaker, which was initially revealed in July. The items are olive green, blush pink, and cranberry-toned red. Prices start at $50 for the shoes in children’s sizes and range from $55 to $110 for adult-sized footwear and clothing.

Reebok

According to Reebok, the collection will be available in a wide range of sizes. Her first collection, which was issued in April, received positive feedback from Bardi Gang regarding the full-size range.

“We heard loud and clear the positive reactions from Cardi’s fans regarding our full plus-size offering of her last activewear drop,” said Kohn. “Building off this, we continue to offer every model in her new FW21 collection up to 4X sizing to ensure all of her fans are able to shop the co-created apparel collection.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper has kept a busy 2021 outside of Reebok. At the 2021 BET Awards, she announced she and her husband Offset are expecting baby No. 2. The 28-year-old released her own solo single “Up” in February. She’s also delivered features on two comeback singles this summer, joining Normani on “Wild Side,” and Lizzo on “Rumors,” as both singers returned to the music scene after individual extended hiatuses.

“What inspired the design of this collection?” she asked in a behind-the-scenes video. Answering herself she continued, “snatched knits,” as she showcased a pair of pants that tighten at the waist without the extra step of visiting a seamstress for a custom fit.

“They’re already tight enough. Sometimes [ladies] just want clothes that fit us nice, that shape us up, that give us a nice little shape. I hope that these [clothes] make them happy and feel comfortable.”

The new collection will be available on the Reebok website on Aug. 27. View campaign shots and the entire behind-the-scenes video of Cardi B and Reebok below: