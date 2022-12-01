Cardi B And Reebok Reveal Final Collection, ‘Let Me Be…Next Level Energy’ Part Two

Cardi B and Reebok have revealed their final collaboration. Part two of the “Let Me Be … Next Level Energy” collection will conclude the multi-year partnership.

“We’re so grateful for our partnership with Cardi over the years. Having the opportunity to collaborate with someone as passionate, iconic, and talented as her is an unmatched experience and will certainly leave a lasting impact on the brand,” expressed Todd Krinsky, CEO at Reebok.

“Since 2018, we have proudly pushed boundaries together, with an emphasis on inclusivity and self-expression, and this final collection really exemplifies and celebrates that.”

Let Me Be … Next Level Energy part two features an expanded color palette with the return of the Club C Cardi V2 in blue slate, core black, emerald, mars red, and modern beige. The capsule also includes the Cardi Slide in additional colorways.

New to this collection is the Cardi B Jumpsuit, a long sleeve full mesh catsuit with an allover print. The detail-keen design features a high neck collar, an invisible zipper on the back for easy on/off, thumb holes, and the Reebok vector logo on the front thigh.

“For my final collection with Reebok, I had to make sure we brought it to the next level. I needed every piece from the slides to the jumpsuit to be as big, bold, and fun as we could make them,” explained the “Bodak Yellow” rapper.

Prices for items in the collection begin at $55. Bardi Gang and streetwear enthusiasts alike can shop the Let Me Be … Next Level Energy on the Reebok and FootLocker websites. The Club C Cardi V2 in emerald will be available exclusively on Reebok.com.

Check out images from the campaign below.

Reebok Reebok Reebok Reebok Reebok Reebok