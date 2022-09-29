Cardi B And Reebok Unveil New “Let Me Be…Next Level Energy” Collection

Cardi B and Reebok are back with a brand-new collection.

The “Let Me Be…Next Level Energy” capsule features two new footwear silhouettes: the Club C Cardi V2 and the Cardi Slide. The Club C Cardi V2 is an exaggerated iteration of the original Club C Cardi and is available in vital blue, ultima purple, and puzzled purple.

The Cardi Slide is the Grammy Award-winning rapper’s version of the standard leisure shoe, incorporating a puffed strap and toothy outsole. It is available in modern beige, ultima purple, and puzzled purple.

“I would never be where I am if I did not keep pushing boundaries in my life and work,” expressed the Bronx rapper in a press statement. “For this latest collection, I collaborated with the Reebok team to inject my love of the hustle into every piece so my fans can use that energy in their everyday lives.”

In addition to the aforementioned shoes, The “Let Me Be…Next Level Energy” line features apparel and merchandise including fashion and athletic pieces. From crop tops and bodysuits to pants and jackets, the prices range from $40 to $85. Sizes range from 2XS to 4X in women’s.

The collection is set to go live for purchase on Oct. 14 at 10 a.m, ET on Reebok’s website as well as Footlocker‘s. The second part of the Reebok x Cardi B “Let Me Be…Next Level Energy” collection will be revealed later this season.

View the Cardi B and Reebok “Let Me Be…Next Level Energy” collection below.

