Ciara Launches Ready-To-Wear Fashion Collection, LITA

Ciara has revealed a new fashion line inspired by her personal style and taste. LITA by Ciara was launched by the singer and The House of LR&C on the belief that “Love is the Answer.” The fashion brand hopes to bridge the gap between sustainability and stylish apparel. According to a provided press release, the 35-year-old artist has long dreamed of making her mark on the fashion industry.

“Fashion has always been my avenue for creative self-expression, and throughout my journey, I’ve always been looking for a brand that’s a one-stop-shop, from investment pieces to budget-friendly items,” she said in a statement. “My goal is to reach the modern woman by creating a brand that gives her everything she needs in one place, her best friend in fashion, to help her create looks for all the moments in her life. Each piece reflects my passion for fashion with excellent fit, quality, and sustainability. The LITA girl is sustainably chic and effortlessly cool.”

She added, “The love that went into the process of selecting the fabrics and the designs is what makes this brand special. Love is the Answer. LITA is the marriage of sustainability and accessible luxury for women. I want women from every walk of life to feel and enjoy the same comfort, cool, and confidence that I feel when wearing the collection.”

The House of LR&C—founded by Ciara, her husband all-star NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, and Christine Day in 2020—”was created on the basis of ‘democratizing fashion,’ by breaking down barriers in what has traditionally been an exclusive industry.”

Inspired by the black king cheetah, LITA features prints embodying the spirit of the animal and bold, exaggerated knits, dresses, and accessories. The collection includes the Amour Coat in Faux Fur Jersey, the Lover Shirt Jacket in Lamb Papery, a ’90s-inspired Varsity Tour Jacket, and the Leader Track Pant in Stretch Leather. Available for purchase on the brand’s official website, select Nordstrom locations, and the Nordstrom website, the collection’s clothing, shoes, and accessories range from $68 to $598.

For every LITA purchase, 3% of the sale will go directly to the Why Not You Foundation, which supports programs that directly empower girls and young women locally, nationally, and worldwide. Over 70% of the collection is designed using materials with a lower environmental impact such as organic cotton to recycled fabrics including cashmere, nylon, and polyester. LITA hopes to increase this number to over 90% in the next 18-24 months.

View images of Ciara sporting apparel from her brand LITA below.

