Biggie’s Son CJ Wallace Drops Frank White x Mitchell & Ness Capsule Collection

The late rapper Notorious B.I.G.’s son Christopher Jordan Wallace continues to extend and honor his legacy with his own life’s passion. CJ Wallace has revealed a capsule collection—the first collaborative effort between his brand Frank White and fashion company Mitchell & Ness—including vibrant streetwear pieces made in his father’s image and “inspired by nobility and bred from nostalgia.”

The limited-edition collection is set to be available in 13 different countries across the globe. Merchandise includes t-shirts with the Frank White signature logo—and an image of the Brooklyn rapper on the back—hoodies, jerseys, and dad hats with fresh designs perfect for the warmer seasons’ looks. The phrase “be noble” appears on select items ranging in color and type. Prices range from $28 to $110 per item.

As an artist, Biggie drew inspiration from the character Frank White, from the 1990 film King of New York. He immortalized the wealthy drug lord with lyrics such as crowing himself “the Black Frank White,” on “The What” featuring Method Man, and name-dropping the alter ego on the songs “Hypnotize,” and “10 Crack Commandments.”

According to the official website, profits from Frank White products support Think BIG’s advocacy and social justice activities. The organization fights for global cannabis and hemp legalization, police and criminal justice reform, and economic reinvestment into the communities most harmed by cannabis prohibition.

Frank White the brand—a purpose-driven wellness and lifestyle company created in the iconic rapper’s honor—was founded by CJ and two others, Willie Mack and Todd Russaw in 2020. Through its releases, Frank White aims to empower and celebrate Black culture.

Items from Wallace’s limited edition collection can be purchased here.

Courtesy of Krupa Consulting for Mitchell & Ness

