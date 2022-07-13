Coco And Breezy Partner With Teva For New Capsule Collection

Coco And Breezy has announced a new collaboration with footwear company Teva offering summer essentials for fans of both brands. The eyewear designers and DJ twins teamed up with the environment-conscious sandal company for an exclusive line of sunglasses and sandals, including a reimagined Hurricane XLT2 sandal made with premium materials.

“We’re excited to partner with Teva on a collection that celebrates our shared love for the outdoors. Access to nature supports our physical and mental wellbeing – and we believe everyone should have the freedom to explore the outdoors fearlessly,” expressed Coco and Breezy Dotson, founders of Coco and Breezy in a statement. “We wanted to create a summer look for anyone to wear and adventure confidently in.”

Vice President, Global GM of Teva Footwear at Deckers Brand, Anders Bergstrom added, “Teva was built on a foundation of creativity and freedom to explore. We inspire those who crave experiences and connections, in whatever form they take. Through our collaboration with Coco and Breezy, and as brands who value inclusion in the outdoors and celebrate expression through personal style, we wanted to design a collection of summer essentials that elevate your adventures, no matter where they bring you.”

Additionally, the brand is donating $25K to support Intersectional Environmentalist’s Earth Sessions program that combines art, education, joy, and community-building, with the goal of empowering and inspiring folks to support grassroots climate justice efforts in their own communities.

The Hurricane XLT2 retails at $60 (kids) and $90 (adults) and is available in whole sizing up to 14 (adults) and 3 (kids). The sunglasses retail at $60 (kids) and $90 (adults). Styles are available on Teva.com, Cocoandbreezy.com, and Nordstrom.com starting Wednesday (July 13).

View images of the collection below.