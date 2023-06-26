Coi Leray Salutes Past & Present Female Rappers With Custom BET Awards Look

Coi Leray was one of many guests who took part in Busta Rhymes’ tribute set during the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 25). During her performance, the “Players” rapper paid homage to female MCs—both past and present—with her custom black-and-white look.

Her two-piece set donned the names of icons and new stars alike, including Left-Eye, Queen Latifah, Ice Spice, Doja Cat, Missy Elliott, Lady of Rage, Roxanne Shanté, Saweetie, City Girls, Gangsta Boo, Young M.A, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, BIA, Dej Loaf, Remy Ma, Trina, Khia, Shawnna, Flo Milli, Lola Brooke, GloRilla, and more.

The salute arrived nearly two weeks after Leray pleaded for her fellow female rappers to unite for a collaboration.

“Ain’t been a [No. 1] rap song at all this year,” tweeted the 26-year-old. “Calling all the female rappers to the front. [Hear] me out. ladies night. Hip hop. Unity. let’s make history with a number 1 … together .. with love. #justanidea.”

While accepting her win for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Latto issued a similar sentiment. The “Put It On Da Floor Again” rapper stated, “This is the year of the female. Year of women. Hopefully, we gonna see an-all female tour. You feel me? Very soon.”

Coincidentally, Leray and Latto had a minor strife when the latter released her recent hit single. One bar read, “Smokin’ on that gas, blunt big as Coi Leray.” After an initial wave of feeling disrespected, the “Bops” rapper tweeted, “…End of the day. Don’t say my name for clicks and likes. [Especially,] if we don’t speak or communicate. I’m not a big blunt small blunt. Don’t compare me to nada. Mention bi**hes you actually beef with. Put it on the floor but leave me out of the bs.”

Ain’t been a #1 rap song at all this year. Calling all the female rappers to front. Here me out. ladies night. Hip hop. Unity. #splash?? let’s make history with a number 1 … together .. with love. #justanidea — Coi (@coi_leray) June 14, 2023

However, the two emcees have since cleared the air. Latto shouted out Leray during her Coachella set, declaring, “Aye Coi, btw I love your body baby.”

During a recent interview, Leray explained to Ebro Darden, “I feel like it wasn’t more about the body, it was more of mentioning my name […] I’m about positivity, you know what I mean? For real. I wasn’t sure where it was coming from. And not only that, I feel like the problem with our community today is we be so quick to trying to change things but we don’t do nothing to actually change anything. You feel me? So if we’re going to say we’re going to stop talking about bodies, then don’t mention anything about my body. Just period. Don’t compare me to nothing.”

Watch Coi Leray’s full BET Awards performance below.