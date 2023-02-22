Cordae And PUMA Launch HI-LEVEL Collection

Cordae and PUMA have teamed up to launch the HI-LEVEL collection. Featuring apparel and footwear, the eight-piece capsule includes bold graphic prints and authentic cobranding. With two sneaker options plus a jacket, hoodie, sweatpants, and three tees, retail prices range from $40 to $120.

“I gotta represent PUMA — it’s bigger than me,” shared the Grammy Award-nominated rapper with Nice Kicks. “I gotta represent the brand well.”

“In middle school, the public school I went to in PG County, we had to wear uniforms. It was a white shirt, khaki pants, and all-black sneakers, so I always rocked the PUMA suedes. It’s been a full-circle moment.”

He continued to detail, “I like things to be organic and natural. All the extracurricular stuff they do for communities across the globe is tight,” adding “Even though they work with amazing artists, it wasn’t based on past work with artists but on how our relationship has been — a collaborative, cooperative thing.”

The “Gifted” rapper was announced as a Youth Brand Ambassador with PUMA in 2019 according to Hypebeast, where the brand cited his “effortless street style and sneaker head mentality” as the perfect fit.

A 2022 press release revealed products and programs with the 25-year-old musician are key to the expanded partnership between PUMA and Foot Locker to connect with new generations.

“We are very excited to build on our already strong partnership with PUMA,” expressed Andrew Gray, Executive Vice President, Global Lockers and Champs Sports, Foot Locker, Inc. “By expanding and strengthening our collaboration with PUMA, we continue to advance our strategy to diversify our product selection and bring new and innovative products to our consumers.”

The PUMA X Cordae HI-LEVEL collection is available Thursday (Feb. 23) with both footwear styles available on PUMA.com and the entire collection exclusively at Foot Locker. Check out campaign and merchandise images below.