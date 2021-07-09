DaBaby Releases Limited-Edition Summer Clothing Collection

In DaBaby’s latest endeavor, the rapper has collaborated with online retailer boohooMAN to launch an exclusive collection of summer clothing. The menswear collection was co-created by the rap star over virtual meetings with the Manchester, England-based retailer. The 100-piece, limited edition run, includes everything from leisurewear staples like track sets, jerseys, and t-shirts, to jackets, cardigans, sweaters and basketball shorts, covers the gamut of the Grammy-nominated spitters’ versatile fashion sensibilities.

According to boohooMAN, the collection features pieces that range from “loud and expressive” to “preppy,” embodying the “Rockstar” rapper’s “bold, creative and colorful style.” The partnership is a watershed moment for the boohooMAN brand, as well as a strategic move on DaBaby’s part, as he continues to capitalize on all facets of his image and persona with various business moves and alliances.

With prices ranging from $8-$80, the boohooMAN x DaBaby collection is currently available for purchase on boohooMAN.com and boohoo.com.

In addition to his foray into the fashion world, DaBaby recently graced the stage at the BET Awards 2021, where he performed his new single, “Ball If I Want To,” for the first time, as well as “I Did It,” his collaboration with DJ Khaled, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lil Baby.