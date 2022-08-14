Dapper Dan’s DAP x GAP Hoodies Have Been Restocked For A Limited Time

Amid Dapper Dan’s 78th birthday, the fashion icon and apparel brand have restocked a limited amount of his sold-out DAP hoodies and collaboration with the GAP, reports High Snobiety.

The Harlem-bred designer reissued the hoodie, which features a remixed take on GAP’s classic arch logo. On August 8, Dap took to his Instagram account to tell his supporters about his wish for everyone to own the exclusive piece of apparel.

“For my birthday wish today, I want everyone who wants my hoodie to be able to get one, so here’s the last drop,” he wrote in his caption. “Thanks to everyone for the amazing support, y’all help me take our culture around the world! Link in my bio.”

The hoodie was originally released in March of this year. The DAP x GAP hoodie sold out immediately upon its release, despite the GAP initially shared a faulty link to the product. Customers expressed their frustration on social media, and the GAP’s restocked of the hoodies in additional colorways later that month.

This month may just be the last chance to catch Dap’s “last drop” of this special collaboration at retail price. GAP’s website currently has a few sizes left in sky blue, rose pink, golden yellow, and black. Sizes range from XS to XXXL at $98 each.

See Dapper Dan’s announcement below and watch this clip of Ferg and Kendrick Lamar hilariously singing “Happy Birthday” to the fashion icon at his Harlem home.