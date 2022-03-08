Dapper Dan Collaborates With Gap For Spring 2022 Campaign

Dapper Dan is the star of Gap’s newest campaign. Conceived by Gap Global Creative Director Len Peltier and shot by fashion photographer Zoey Grossman, the spring 2022 installment features noteworthy champions for social justice, environmentalism, women’s rights, and more.

“As a brand rooted in modern American optimism, we celebrate what it means to be your true self today,” Mary Alderete, Global Head of Gap Marketing, shared in a press release. “This campaign is an honest reflection of individuals shaping culture by embracing their own paths—not what has been historically or traditionally defined for them, but what they define to be true for themselves. The campaign creative captures these creators pioneering a more inclusive, accepting world and putting their own distinctive stamp on American style.”

Additionally, Dapper Dan and Gap have collaborated on a special edition “DAP GAP” hoodie. The design features Gap’s signature font and Dapper Dan’s legendary name on the arch logo hoodie. This limited-edition item will drop exclusively online on March 10 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

According to the press release, Gap’s cast showcases their individual style and their power of self-expression.

