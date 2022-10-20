Dave East Partners With SNIPES For Timberland Boot Collection

Dave East has teamed up with sneaker and streetwear retailer SNIPES to issue a Timberland collection in possibly the most New York collaboration of the year. The 34-year-old rapper curated three new styles of the famous footwear and recorded an original track for the campaign.

“Stepping in my Timberlands, like a sniper, I snipes rooftops, overlook cities this energy I got Iimitless,” he raps in his lyrical ode to the classic boot brand.

The creative visual features the “Handsome” rapper taking the audience through his Harlem stomping grounds.

In the collection, shoppers have the choice of the Dave East x Timberland x SNIPES 6-Inch Premium Boot, Dave East x Timberland x SNIPES 6-inch Field Boot, and the Dave East x Timberland x SNIPES Field Boot.

The 6-Inch Premium Boot features leather uppers. waterproof seams, anti-fatigue footbeds, and padded leather camouflage print collars. Dave East wears this pair in the campaign’s promotional imagery.

SNIPES

The 6-inch Field Boot features a premium waterproof leather nubuck upper, waterproof technology to keep feet dry in any weather, and the laces are made from 100% recycled nylon. They have a padded collar for comfort as well as removable anti-fatigue footbeds for all-day comfort.

The Field Boot is made with premium leather uppers, mesh underlays, and a traditional lacing system. Additionally, the boots have a padded tongue and ankle collar, Timberland branding on the lateral heel, and a lugged rubber outsole.

Dave East x Timberland x SNIPES 6-inch Field Boot SNIPES Dave East x Timberland x SNIPES Field Boot SNIPES

As the latest cover star for The Quintessential Gentleman, Dave East expressed how his Harlem upbringing influenced his personal style.

“I definitely feel like it has inspired me to be the person I am today,” East explained to the magazine. “It inspires the music I make. It inspires the way I dress. I feel like it’s a goldmine of so much talent. So much comes out of Harlem.”

The Dave East x Timberland x SNIPES collection can be purchased exclusively on the SNIPES retail website with prices beginning at $160.