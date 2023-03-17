Dennis Rodman Claims Travis Scott Copied His Sneaker Design

Dennis Rodman has accused Travis Scott of biting the backward swoosh for his exclusive pair of Air Jordan 1’s.

During a recent shoe convention, “The Worm” stopped to speak with a couple of fans about his roots in sneaker culture, claiming the Nike Air Darwin was the first model to carry the logo.

Rodman holds up a pair of the “Mocha” Travis Scott 1s to the camera, pointing out the similarities in the kick’s aesthetic.

“Travis Scott has copied my shoe. I was the first guy to do mine backward when I was playing with the Chicago Bulls. Come on, Travis, give me some credit. You copied my sh*t. This ain’t new, but either way, congratulations,” the former All-Star power forward asserted.

Dennis Rodman says Travis Scott copied his shoe ? Thoughts? ? pic.twitter.com/xpdGDGzB5U — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) March 16, 2023

The Nike Air Darwin debuted in 1994, towards the tail-end of Rodman’s career with the San Antonio Spurs. The hi-top shoe boasted perforated leather on its upper, constructed with a ballistic mesh to create a then-state-of-the-art breathable model. Nike’s logo can be seen on the heel, positioned in reverse— just as Dennis mentioned in the video.

Scott’s rendition of the Air Jordan 1 debuted in 2019, donning a chocolate and beige colorway. Additionally, the sneaker is stitched with an enlarged backward logo.

Maybe audiences will hear more about Rodman’s affinity for the Air Darwin and its unique logo in his upcoming biopic starring Jonathan Majors.

Majors is set to star as the NBA legend in the long-anticipated film 48 Hours in Vegas. The flick is set to focus on the New Jersey-born athlete’s notorious two days in Sin City during the 1998 NBA finals.

“It’s always slow and steady,” Majors explained to the Associated Press. “Hopefully, I get to sit with him and chat with him when we get closer and try to get the script right; all these things, all these industry things.”