DJ Khaled Adds Runway Model To Resume, Walks HUGO BOSS Show With Naomi Campbell

Grammy-winner DJ Khaled made his runway debut at HUGO BOSS’ 2023 fashion show, which showcased a star-studded line up of celebrities including Pamela Anderson, Precious Lee, Ibtihaj Muhammad, Law Roach and more.

The monumental moment for Khaled went down on Wednesday (March 15) at One Herald Plaza in Miami with an aquatic theme.

Khaled showed off his best walk with the iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell, as the two strutted arm-in-arm on the “floating” runway. The God Did creator wore a dapper black suit, white dress shirt and leather shoes. Naomi complimented the super-producer with a black sleek gown — all courtesy of HUGO BOSS.

According to Marco Falcioni, SVP of Creative Direction at Hugo Boss, “The BOSS Spring/Summer 2023 collection is a fluid revisitation of the brand’s heritage tailoring while offering a ‘see now, buy now’ approach to key pieces. One of the underlying motifs that inspired the collection is the exquisite tension that lies between contrasting elements, such as solid and fluid states; land and sea; opaque and transparent; past and present.”

He further stated in a press release obtained by Complex, “This powerful juxtaposition serves as the cornerstone of a new exploration in prints, tones, and textures, opening the door to a world that invites a creative, visual dialogue. It is a sartorial reflection in looking back to move boldly forward into the future and embody the spirit of a true BOSS.”

Take a look at the star-studded HUGO BOSS runway show below and Khaled walking like a pro above.