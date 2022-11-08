DJ Khaled Calls Upcoming Jordan Collection Motivation “To Stay Positive”

DJ Khaled discussed the intention and creative decisions behind his new Jordan collection with Footwear News. As his debut collection, the 46-year-old expressed the alignment of teaming up with the sneaker brand.

“I’m loyal to the inspiration and motivation that [Michael Jordan] gives me and gives the world — and that’s forever. What he’s done on the basketball court, his sneakers, and all the beautiful things he’s done for the communities. That’s such an inspiration to me,” Khaled explained to FN.

“As far as the brand, I represent everything they represent. It’s been a dream of mine to partner up because I love sneakers, but also because I love what they’re about. The team is about love, unity, motivation, inspiration and greatness. My loyalty is forever.”

DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck attend the 2022 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards on September 07, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. Jason Koerner/Getty Images

The collection, which follows the slogan “Keep Going,” features apparel, including T-shirts, shorts, hoodies, a track jacket, and track pants with prices ranging from $40-$150. As far as its sneakers, Khaled takes on the Air Jordan 5s, which will retail at $225 in men’s sizing. The shoes will also come in grade school ($160), preschool ($95), and toddler sizing ($75).

“It’s We The Best and Jordan, so I can’t play when it comes down to quality. When you ask for the best products, it’s going to go over budget. Reggie got on the phone with MJ, I told him about the leather and everything — ‘Budget approved,’” Khaled said.

Khaled also discussed how the collection represents his entire persona of positive mantras and colorful quotes.

“The world is moving so fast and there’s so much distortion. We’ve got to keep going,” the chart-topping musician explained. “To keep going, that takes a lot of work. To stay positive 24 hours a day, it takes a lot of work. To spread love, to uplift the next brother and sister, that takes work. Since I became a father, I know that one of my purposes is to find a way to make the world a better place. If it’s me posting up my sneakers or me showing my beautiful family and bringing a smile to somebody’s face, I want to find a way to make the world better.”

The sneakers will drop on the SNKRS app and at select global retailers on Cyber Monday (Nov. 28).

