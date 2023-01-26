DJ Khaled Models As Savage X Fenty Brand Ambassador

DJ Khaled is getting into his model bag. The producer and record executive has been tapped to pose for Savage X Fenty as a brand ambassador in its Valentine’s Day campaign. The award-winning musician opened up about the opportunity to strike a pose with BET Lifestyle.

“I’ve been trying to tell the world I wear a lot of hats. You see me in that robe,” remarked the 47-year-old. “I’ve got a modeling career ahead of me, you know.”

The Hip-Hop artist shared his Savage X Fenty look on Instagram. Sitting on a gray couch, Khaled flaunts a robe and short set. In his caption, he notes the collection has something for “EVERY BODY.”

“I want to thank Rihanna and Savage X Fenty for letting me be part of this campaign,” the father of two explained to BET “Rihanna is a visionary, and for her to give me the opportunity to wear the clothes, it was so dope and organic.”

He added, “I love that she lets me be myself. I promote to the world to always be yourself. She inspires me.”

The Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day collection, which includes everything from lace boxers to velvet corsets, is not the only seasonal capsule from the Bad Gal Ri Ri brand. Also, for February festivities, the Game Day Collection was initiated to celebrate Rihanna’s headlining performance at the upcoming Super Bowl LVII halftime show.

Both the Valentine’s Day items and the football-themed merchandise can be found on the official Savage X Fenty website. Sizes range from XXS through 4X and special discount pricing is offered to Savage X Fenty VIP subscribers.