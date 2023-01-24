Doja Cat Covers Herself In 30,000 Crystals For Schiaparelli’s Paris Fashion Show

In true Doja Cat fashion, the singer-songwriter appeared adorned with ruby red Swarovski crystals for the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show in Paris.

According to Rolling Stone, the eye-popping process allegedly took five hours, with the ruby-colored gems applied to her whole body — including the crevices of her eyelids and shaved head. Acclaimed makeup artist Pat McGrath took to Instagram to speak about his “mesmerizing masterpiece” and working with the Planet Her rapper.

“Such a pleasure working with the gorgeous Doja Cat and the amazing Daniel Roseberry on the ‘Doja’s Inferno’ look for Schiaparelli’s FW23 Haute Couture collection,” McGrath captioned his shared clip. “Doja’s sublime patience during the 4 hours and 58 minutes it took to create the look with #TeamPatMcGrath, which was covered in over 30,000 hand-applied Swarovski Crystals, was inspiring. The final product was a magical, mesmerizing masterpiece of sparkling brilliance.”

Dante Alighieri’s Inferno influenced the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show in Paris, with the collection artfully fusing human bodies with the beauty of inanimate objects. McGrath detailed the show’s thematic assortment as “a mesmerizing canvas of radiant, multi-dimensional, and luminous beauties. Evocative of sublime sculptures; a true feast for the eyes.”

The 27-year-old artist, née Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, who is no stranger to attention-grabbing looks, talked about her decision to shave her head and eyebrows last year in an interview with Dazed.

“I have never felt more beautiful in my entire life, which is very strange,” Dlamini expressed. “I felt beautiful when I had long hair. I definitely felt like a hot girl then, but I always do. There’s something so exhilarating about change; [it] showed me a different side of myself. I feel so new, fresh, and sexy.”